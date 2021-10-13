The powerful Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is already back for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi shows a real desire to offer the best possible value for money on entry-level and mid-range smartphones. This is the case of the Poco X3 Pro, which has a solid technical sheet while maintaining a low price and which is all the more so thanks to this promotion available on the official site. The 6 + 128 GB version goes from 249.90 euros to only 199.90 euros.

In the past it was difficult to find a smartphone for less than 200 euros, which offers good performance without slowing down. But thanks to Xiaomi this era is over, because the manufacturer offers us a wide range of smartphones that can almost measure up to premium smartphones, with high-end technical characteristics. This is the case with the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro which is currently 50 euros cheaper on the official store.

Why is this smartphone excellent for its price?

Because it is equipped with an FHD + screen at 120 Hz

Offers good performance with the Snapdragon 860

And has a good battery life with a fast 33 W charge

Instead of a crossed out price at 249.90 euros, the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the 128 + 6 GB RAM version is currently on sale at 199.90 euros on the official store, or 50 euros immediate discount. The Chinese manufacturer also offers the 256 + 8 GB RAM version in promotion, it goes to 239.90 euros against 299.90 euros usually.

An amazing technical sheet for the price

The Poco X3 Pro is displayed at a very aggressive price, and for less than 200 euros, you are still guaranteed to have a powerful smartphone. Xiaomi has not made huge concessions in terms of power, especially on its Pro version, because unlike the classic version, it has the advantage of offering the powerful Snapdragon 860 chip, coupled with 6 GB of RAM. If this configuration is effective for multitasking or running your applications, it mainly emphasizes the game. With its 7nm engraving, you can enjoy an ultra-smooth gaming experience, even with 3D games. greedy with beautiful (high) graphics.

And even if its screen is not AMOLED, the smartphone guarantees a completely smooth browsing experience, because it has an IPS LCD panel in Full HD + with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz – a very rare feature. on this price range. You can also count on LiquiCool 1.0 Plus cooling technology, to properly manage the heating of the smartphone on a daily basis.

A durable smartphone, but with a limited photo module

Of course, if Xiaomi has thought of equipping its smartphone with a good processor to satisfy gamers, it goes without saying that in order to allow you to play for as long as possible, it is important to be able to count on a colossal battery. On this side, Xiaomi does not disappoint since the Poco X3 Pro incorporates a 5,160 mAh battery, compatible with 33 W fast charging. The smartphone is able to last two days, while fully recharging in just one hour. . However, count instead a day of autonomy, because the LCD screen consumes more energy than an AMOLED screen, and will surely lower the autonomy more quickly, especially if you use and abuse 3D games and other demanding applications.





Finally, on the photo side, the X3 Pro has a quadruple photo sensor: 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixels. On paper, the latter offers good versatility, but it is only the main sensor that is convincing, and will allow you to capture pretty photographs when the light conditions are right. Up front, a final 20-megapixel camera takes care of capturing your best selfies.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our review of the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

8 / 10

Other smartphones for less than 200 €

