The prefect of Sarthe announces the closure of the Allonnes mosque

The activity of this place of worship is said to be close to the radical Islamist movement.

The Sarthe prefecture announced on Wednesday that it had initiated a procedure to close the Allonnes mosque, a popular town of 11,000 inhabitants near Le Mans, where sermons legitimize radical Islam.

The Allonnes mosque is notably managed by two associations established in the city, the Juste Milieu (AAJM) and the Al Qalam association. About 300 faithful attend this place of worship.

“A place of indoctrination”

In a statement, the prefecture of Sarthe justifies its decision, citing forward sermons inciting “the commission of acts of terrorism and the use of violence”.

“According to the elements collected, sermons and the activity of this place of worship, frequented by individuals belonging to or close to the radical Islamist movement, legitimize the use of armed jihad, death as a martyr, the commission of acts terrorism and the use of violence, hatred and discrimination as well as the establishment of Sharia law, ”she explains.

The Allonnes Mosque also houses a Koranic school “welcoming around 110 children before whom armed jihad was valued and which therefore constitutes a place of indoctrination”, according to the same source.





Several closing procedures initiated

In view of these elements, and at the request of the Ministry of the Interior, the Prefect of Sarthe therefore initiated a procedure to close the place of worship. According to a source familiar with the matter, this mosque had been in the sights of the intelligence services for several weeks.

This procedure also occurs after a interview by Gérald Darmanin in Le Figaro where he announced that “procedures [étaient] engaged for six [mosquées] in Sarthe, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Côte-d’Or, Rhône or even Gard. ”New closures could therefore be announced soon.

A year ago, on October 2, 2020, Emmanuel Macron launched his plan against “Islamist separatism” during a speech at Les Mureaux, in Yvelines. Since then, the Ministry of the Interior is pleased that “the 89 places of worship suspected of being radical and listed by the intelligence services [aient] all have been checked since November and a third are now closed or out of harm’s way “.