the reaction of his children to the announcement of his homosexuality

Monday, October 11, 2021, Clémence Castel spoke to our colleagues from Télé-Loisirs, in the Parents first podcast. The emblematic candidate of Koh-Lanta notably revealed the way in which she explained her homosexuality to her two sons.

Never two without three. Iconic candidate of Koh-Lanta – and the only adventurer in the history of the game of TF1 to have won the show twice, in 2005 and in 2018 – Clémence Castel has every intention of backing up for a third victory. Yes, she is now part of the cast of Koh-Lanta, La Légende, the new season of the program hosted by Denis Brogniart. A special “All Stars” edition broadcast every Tuesday evening since August 24, 2021. On the occasion of her return to the screen, the young woman agreed to confide in our colleagues Télé-Loisirs, in the podcast Parents d ‘ first (to be found below). Clémence Castel has of course mentioned her two children – Louis, 8 years old, and Marin, 7 years old – born from his relationship with the singer and former candidate of the Star Academy, Mathieu Johann.





The star of Koh-Lanta has confided in particular on the way in which she announced her homosexuality to her sons. In July, Clémence Castel had indeed surprised her fans by coming out, via her Instagram account. The opportunity for her to present her new companion to her subscribers. But of course, the famous Marie first got to know little Louis and Martin, who, according to their mother, showed “a lot of tolerance and understanding”.

His sons “very quickly accepted” his new companion

“I used very simple words: ‘I met a lover, her name is Marie’”, explains Clémence Castel at the microphone of our colleagues. “The reaction of Marin, my youngest son, was: ‘This is (…)

Click here to see more

VIDEO – La Minute de Denis Brogniart: