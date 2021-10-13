the reasons that prompted Xavier Bertrand to change his mind

Xavier Bertrand’s turnaround, who will finally appear at the LR congress, relieves the right. Pressure from activists and those close to them, campaign financing, polls … Back on a change of course.

“Tell Macron to pack his bags! We won”, boastful Roger Karoutchi. The former Secretary of State for Parliament may well be a support for Valérie Pécresse, the sentence has the merit of clarity. On the right, everyone is very happy that Xavier Bertrand finally comes into line by appearing at the LR congress on December 4th.

September 30, on France 2, the boss of Hauts-de-France had yet expressed himself without detour. “I do not want a congress of confrontation. Rather than opposing each other (…), we must meet very quickly, before October 13” with Michel Barnier and Valérie Pécresse, he had explained.

The reason for sincerity

Did the former Minister of Labor really believe that his competitors were going to withdraw for his benefit to be alone on the starting line?

“Yes, he was sincere in this approach. At that moment, he thinks that reason will prevail and that obviously, Pécresse and Barnier want to make our political family win. They know they have no chance. to beat Macron therefore logic would push them to join Bertrand “, analysis for BFMTV.com a local elected official, close to the candidate.

But nothing is happening. Valérie Pécresse answers him bluntly. “There is no natural candidate. From that moment on, we have to play collectively,” said the president of the Ile-de-France region the next day, at the microphone of BFMTV .

Same story with Michel Barnier. “All those who want the support of our family must be loyal,” said the former Brexit negotiator on our air on Monday.

See the investitures escape

Among the lieutenants of Bertrandie, some were beginning to be broke these days. “We understood that if our candidate really decided not to go to Congress, we were going to end up with two right-wing candidates in January. And that no one would forgive him, neither among our voters nor among the staff of the party “, loose a deputy.

The legislative elections are already in everyone’s mind and in the National Assembly, the supporters of the former Minister of Labor are wondering what would become of their nominations in the event of a dissenting candidacy of their champion.





“Of course his entourage played according to his own interests. When you are a deputy, you want to be reinvested for the next legislative elections with the LR label. He necessarily received this message”, confirms William besides. Thay, the president of the Millennium, a think tank close to the LR.

Activists less and less cooled

Another concern that weighed in the balance to finally participate in the congress: that of the gaze of the activists, very upset against Xavier Bertrand since he slammed the door of the LR in 2017.

“The attitude of members has changed a lot in recent weeks. Some time ago, it was not as clear as that that they were ready to vote Xavier Bertrand. The look on him has changed, I can see it clearly. Our inserts feel that this is the only chance to win in 2022 “, estimates Jérôme Bascher, senator from Oise, who considers himself a” friend “of Xavier Bertrand.

“It is true that he takes a risk. The electorate who will appoint him is that of the members who is not the one he initially favored. But it is a calculated risk. He is betting that the militants hate Macron more than they resent him for having left the LR and that they really want to win after two presidential elections lost “, nuance Roger Karoutchi.

Need money

The question of financing the campaign also weighed heavily in the choice of Xavier Bertrand. “The party will participate to the tune of 8 million euros. You combine this financial strike force with that of the members who will be hyper present on the ground”, also advances Théo Michel, member of the political office of the Republicans. Far, very far from the finances of the Manufacture, the micro-party of the elected official and its several hundred activists.

Finally, the polls convinced the former mayor of Saint-Quentin to participate in the LR designation process. For the first time this Monday, a IFOP survey for Sud radio indicated that Xavier Bertrand was able to qualify for the second round. “It raised something in his head, a kind of psychological block,” said one of his lieutenants. It now remains to speak to the heart of the activists.