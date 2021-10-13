the revolution driven by Aulas is gaining momentum!

Zapping Goal! Football club UNFP Trophy: players of the month

Jean-Michel Aulas can sometimes give the impression of talking too much. But, when he does it in the public interest, even his biggest critics should admit that he often knows how to shake things up. The latest example is that of the sound system for Ligue 1 referees.

Yesterday, L’Équipe announced that the refereeing body as a whole was in favor of wearing microphones during matches, even assuring the LFP of its support in this reform ambition. This does not mean, however, that the implementation of this experiment will be easy since it requires the green light from the IFAB, in charge of the laws of the game.

If the introduction of microphones on the referees is pushed to the top of the League by Vincent Labrune himself, and therefore by the officials and JMA, RMC Sport ensures that the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) has shown itself in favor of his turn on the occasion of a steering committee held on October 4.

🗣️ Referees #League 1 According to a survey by the Union of Elite Football Referees, 60% of referees are in favor of their sound system in Ligue 1. Olivier Lamarre, president of SAFE and former arbitrator, is in favor of experimenting with this proposal. pic.twitter.com/E4DnuM6Hc1

– LPJ Ligue 1 (@ LPJLigue1) October 12, 2021