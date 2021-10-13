The Robert Lewandowski file crisps Bayern Munich

What follows after this advertisement

While Bayern Munich is currently considering the files leading to Erling Braut Haaland (21 years / Dortmund) and Karim Adeyemi (19 years / RB Salzburg), another file holds the German club in suspense, the extension of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker arrived in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund is at the end of his contract in June 2023. Therefore, three choices are available to Bayern Munich: extend him, sell him in June 2022 or let him go free in June 2023. If the tendency is rather towards the first option, there are nevertheless some doubts.

Party in selection with Poland, the Polish striker had recently taken stock of his situation: “I don’t really think about that, we’re just starting the season, we’ve only been there two months, I have a two-year contract.” A rather vague position which is assumed by the Robert Lewandowski clan. Based on information from Sport Bild, player agent Pini Zahavi is said to be slowing things down. Aware that his colt has good odds and can always go to a big club (Paris, Manchester City …) at the next summer transfer window, the Israeli prefers to take his time.





Robert Lewandowski touched by the events

Pini Zahavi would be in favor of launching discussions next February or March and would first like to take care to mature his reflection with Robert Lewandowski. The player would be quite tense on his side. Going two matches without scoring against Greuther Fürth (3-1) then against Eintracht Frankfurt (1-2), the Polish striker failed to beat a record for Gerd Müller. He came to a standstill after 15 straight matches with at least one Bundesliga goal when the “Bomber” still has a record 16 Bundesliga matches in a row with at least one goal.

If Julian Nagelsmann was keen to comfort him, Robert Lewandowski would also be touched by the statements of sports director Hasan Salihamidzic according to the German media. The latter recently said this: “60 games, 60 goals, you have to watch, otherwise we would be full amateurs.” An outing that Robert Lewandowski would not have appreciated at all. If some voices in the management of the club are in favor of speeding things up for a quick extension so that Robert Lewandowski is quickly free in his head, things are brought to drag given the position of the player’s clan. This is likely to cause several rather tense weeks on the side of Bayern Munich.