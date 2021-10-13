The Samsung 34-inch 165Hz ultra-wide gaming PC screen on sale

Amazon is currently offering a discount on this ultra-wide PC display that has everything you need to shine in gaming. Immersion, authentic image and sharpness will be at the rendezvous of this PC monitor that will surpass the boundaries of gaming.

Samsung has carved out a place for itself in the particular niche of curved PC screens. In this sector, the Odyssey range has been acclaimed by critics, and there, we find the G5 in 34-inch format, so ultra-wide, with a discount that brings its price below the bar of € 470 at Amazon.

In the field of gaming, the arrival of curved screens has brought an additional aspect: immersion in the true sense of the term. Indeed, with more or less accentuated radii of curvature, it is possible to move away from the flat aspect of the screens and thus give relief.

In the field, Samsung quickly made a place for itself by offering its famous Odyssey range, curved screens which also have a very gaming configuration.

Indeed, we first find a VA panel which is able to offer a definition in 1440p. On top of that, the screen is able to deliver a crisp, smooth picture with authentic colors.

This means that this screen can also be used for gaming as well as for watching films, series and animes!





In short, we are in front of a monitor that will really make you immerse in your different games, your films and your series.



Samsung Odyssey G5 UHD 165Hz 1ms 34 inch screen

This Samsung monitor has a 34-inch VA panel with a resolution of 3440×1440 pixels. Its refresh rate is 165Hz and its response time is 1ms.

This responsiveness coupled with fluidity makes it a screen that has everything you need for gaming. In addition to that, it has a curvature of 1000R, which makes it particularly curved. A real invitation to immersion!

In addition to that, this display is equipped with Adaptive-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. This means that it is able to synchronize with your graphics card and thereby prevents you from all the phenomena of tearing, blurring and stuttering of the image.

In addition to that, we can also count on its connectivity which notably contains a DisplayPort 1.2 port, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm audio jack output. It is also possible to hang this screen on a wall support thanks to its VESA interface in 75mm x 75mm.

