the scenarios for a qualification for the Blues in the 2022 World Cup from the next match!

The France team will soon qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? This could indeed be the case from the next game of the Blues in the qualifiers for the World Cup. Because yesterday, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine drew 1 goal everywhere, which is totally the business of the French since now they only need two points to qualify for the next World Cup and go defend their title.

The Blues qualified for the next match?

While they will face Kazakhstan on November 13 at the Stade de France, the Blues have two scenarios to qualify for this match and they are the following:

– The Blues qualified if they beat Kazakhstan.

– The Blues qualify if they draw against Kazakhstan and there is no winner between Bosnia and Finland.

With 14 points on the clock, the reigning world champions are at the top of their qualifying group and they only need two more points to qualify. Suffice to say that a success from next November 13th would send Deschamps’ men to Qatar and make it easier to prepare for this future completion, which will take place in a little over a year.



