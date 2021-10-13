the singer estimates to have been defrauded of 400,000 euros

Enrico Macias once again considers himself a victim of fraud. In mid-September, the singer lodged a complaint after investing in a cosmetic surgery clinic, as Le Parisien explained on Tuesday, October 12.

“This grandiloquent project was only a scam characterized”, pleaded in Paris the lawyer of Enrico Macias, Me Arash Derambarsh. According to daily information, the singer would have invested a substantial sum in a cosmetic surgery clinic which never mentioned his name. The artist and one of his friends thus decided to file a complaint on September 14, according to an article in the newspaper published this Tuesday, October 12. In 2011, Enrico Macias and his friend, René, were contacted by a general practitioner, Martial Benhamou – struck off the profession in 2019 – and his son-in-law Grégory Senac, to invest in an innovative cosmetic surgery clinic. The project was called Cosmetic Hospital World Resort, and promised body modifications without surgery, as Marie France told it in 2017.





Seduced by this innovative idea, the singer and René each invested 400,000 euros in the private bank account of the doctor based in Israel, as explained by Le Parisien. In return, Gregory Senac, the doctor’s son-in-law, would have “sent by email the contracts for the transfer of social shares as well as the contracts of sale with the trade and company register”, recalled the newspaper. Only, after the transaction, Enrico Macias and his partner would not have received anything. “As partners, we should have received the balance sheets and accounting statements, participate in certain decisions. (…) But nothing. We have never been called upon”, confided the friend of (…)

Read more on the GALA website

Lady Louise Windsor: why is she the Queen’s favorite granddaughter?

PHOTO – Jérôme and Lucile (Love is in the pre 2020) parents of a little girl: discover her famous godfather

PHOTO – Princess Eugenie very much in love: she reveals an unprecedented snapshot of her marriage

PHOTO – Jenifer moved by the death of this famous Corsican singer

Prince Charles speaks up against Australian Prime Minister

VIDEO – Enrico Macias tells the backstage of Edith Piaf’s last concert: “She couldn’t walk anymore”