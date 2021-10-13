The Squid Game series has the biggest start in Netflix history

The South Korean dystopian drama drew 111 million household subscribers in less than four weeks.

The South Korean dystopian drama Squid Game, launched less than four weeks ago on Netflix, has been seen by 111 million subscribed households, a record for a series start on the platform, the group said on Tuesday (October 12). “Squid Game Reached 111 Million Fans – Having Biggest Start For A Series” on the platform, Netflix tweeted.

Read alsoSquid Game, the phenomenon series that demonstrates the power of Netflix

Combining social allegory and extreme violence, Squid Game features characters from South Korea’s most marginalized fringes, including an Indian migrant and a North Korean defector, participating in traditional children’s games to win 45.6 billion won (33 million euros ). Losers are killed. The juxtaposition of childish pastimes and their fatal consequence, with a polished production and sumptuous scenography, has indeed conquered a very large audience around the world, the series prancing at the top of the rankings on Netflix in more than 80 countries.





The record was until now held by a series of a completely different kind, Bridgerton, narrating the sentimental intrigues of the good British society at the beginning of the 19th century, which had been viewed by 82 million accounts during the four weeks which had followed its going online, at the end of December 2019. The figures published by Netflix, which all count accounts watching an episode for at least two minutes are not subject to third-party verification, unlike audience measurements for traditional television.

Read alsoOmar Sy signs flagship actor and producer contract with Netflix

The phenomenon Squid Game is the latest manifestation of South Korea’s growing influence on the global cultural scene, following the K-pop sensation BTS and Parasite, Palme d’Or at Cannes and the first film in a language other than English to win the Oscar for best film. The Korean wave should not fall immediately: in February, Netflix announced a plan to invest $ 500 million (432 million euros) for this year alone in series and films produced in South Korea.

This Korean box also reinforces Netflix in its strategy of producing more international content and in foreign languages. The streaming giant’s third biggest success is the made-in-France series Lupine, with French star Omar Sy playing the famous gentleman burglar.