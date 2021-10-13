The Stock Exchange has a meeting with US inflation, JPMorgan Chase and the Fed, Morning meeting

The impact of inflation due to energy prices on the economic recovery remains the dominant theme in the markets. It is all the more so as the United States is preparing to unveil this Wednesday the evolution of consumer prices in September. This impact is also sure to be highlighted in the report of the Fed’s Monetary Policy Committee (FOMC) last month, due in the evening.

According to Bloomberg estimates, the inflation rate should have remained at 5.3% over one year in the United States in September and at 4% excluding food and energy. ” However, due to the persistent firmness of energy prices, and the disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida, these estimates are more of an expectation than an anticipation. », Notes Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

From tapering to the next rate hike

He further points out that the question is no longer when the Fed will reduce the amount of its asset purchases, but rather the timing of the next rate hike. FOMC members are in fact fairly divided (9 against 9) as to the prospect of monetary tightening at the end of 2022. This opinion could become the majority towards the end of the year, if the statistics evolve as expected.

The markets are also preparing for the first results of companies for the third quarter in the United States. Bank JPMorgan Chase and asset management heavyweight BlackRock get the ball rolling this afternoon. Corporate publications should broadly provide insight into how they assess the impact of higher prices on their margins as central banks move to cut back on support measures.





Strong quarterly growth for LVMH

Asian markets move in a scattered order, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 closing 0.3% lower, while the CSI 300 of major capitalizations in Shanghai and Shenzhen gained 1.3% at the end of the session, supported by a gain of 28 , 1% over one year of Chinese exports expressed in dollars in September. The Hong Stock Exchange was closed on Wednesday due to a typhoon. Note that Apple suppliers retreated this morning when the American group should reduce its iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductors, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

LVMH reported a 20% organic sales increase in the third quarter, although revenue growth slowed in Asia and the United States after an exceptional first half in these regions. The three summer months of 2020 had already shown signs of an upturn in activity compared to the gloomy April-June period. Group sales (still excluding currency and perimeter effects) had contained their decline to 7%, thanks to the Fashion & Leather Goods division, already rebounding 12% in the third quarter of 2020, thanks to China.

Spie announced that it was withdrawing from the auction process for the acquisition of Equans, a subsidiary of Engie, deeming that the information provided during the preliminary audits of the multi-technical services company was not “Not sufficient To formulate a firm offer.

Among analyst ratings, JPMorgan lowered its price target on ArcelorMittal from 47 to 44 euros while maintaining its opinion to “overweight”. The same broker, on the contrary, raised its target price on Aperam from 56.30 to 61 euros, while confirming its recommendation to “neutral”.



