The stocks to follow today on the Paris Stock Exchange Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners has appointed Patrice Schuetz as Group CFO and Partner, with immediate effect. Patrice Schuetz joins Antin after thirteen years in the Investment Banking division of Morgan Stanley, where he held the position of executive director, in the department in charge of financial institutions, said the infrastructure investment company.

crossroads

Auchan spoke with Xaviel Niel and Matthieu Pigasse’s SPAC before his failed attempt to merge with Carrefour, Reuters revealed on Tuesday evening. Discussions between the Mulliez family, owner of the distribution group, and 2MX Organic, SPAC launched last December, took place over the summer, the news agency said. The latter emphasizes that such an alliance would have provided Auchan with a quotation on the stock markets likely to facilitate mergers and raise funds to reorganize its activity mainly focused on hypermarkets.

Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific published half-year net income (as of June 30, 2021) of € 33.1 million, up 28.7% year-on-year. EBITDA more than doubled (+ 109.5%) to 42.5 million euros. Under the effect of a favorable product mix, the gross margin rate rose to 57%, compared to 49% in the first half of 2020, thanks in particular to the increase in sales of proprietary products, including on the Covid-19 range . In addition, operating expenses grew significantly less quickly than turnover.

Ekinops

In the third quarter of its 2021 financial year, Ekinops achieved consolidated sales of 24.1 million euros, up 11%. At constant exchange rates, the turnover of the specialist in telecommunications solutions showed organic growth of 12%. In the wake of the first half of the year, this third quarter was notably marked by strong commercial momentum for optical transport solutions across all geographic areas.

GL Events

The group specializing in events will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter.

Implanet

Implanet’s third quarter 2021 revenue grew 21% to € 2.1 million. The spine activity of a medical technology company specializing in spinal implants grew strongly by 49% to € 1.8 million. Cumulatively, at the end of September 2021, Implanet’s sales amounted to 5.83 million euros, up 34% compared to the first nine months of 2020 and up 5% compared to the same period in 2019.

Kaufman & Broad and Banque des Territoires (Caisse des Dépôts Group) are joining forces in a new joint venture, to strengthen the residential offer dedicated to aging well in France. 51% owned by the property developer and 49% by Banque des Territoires, the mission of SCI KetB Seniors is to acquire senior residences in the future state of completion from the Kaufman & Broad group, then to entrust the operation to Cozy Diem, a joint venture of Kaufman & Broad and Sérénis.

Lexibook

Lexibook is developing its audio offer with three new Frozen products for “even funnier” karaoke! These new karaoke microphones offer many vocal and light effects that will allow children to play the heroines of their favorite cartoon. The manufacturer of licensed entertainment electronics is launching a microphone holder to take anywhere, a musical speaker purse to reproduce the songs of Elsa and Anna, and a sound and light karaoke with applause for singing alone or in duet like in a real concert.

LVMH

LVMH achieved sales of 44.2 billion euros in the first nine months of 2021, up 46% over one year. Over this period, the organic sales growth of the world number one in luxury was 40% compared to 2020, including 20% ​​in the third quarter. Compared with 2019, organic growth over the first nine months of 2021 was 11%, with trends in the third quarter (+ 11%) comparable to those of the first half, whether by activity or by region.

Nicox

A presentation on nitric oxide in glaucoma will be made by Mr Michele Garufi, CEO of Nicox, at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Glaucoma Innovation Showcase to be held in virtual form on October 21, 2021.

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Three abstracts from OSE Immunotherapeutics have been accepted for presentation in poster format at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) to be held in Washington (and virtual) from November 10-14. These posters will present new translational and clinical data of Tedopi (therapeutic vaccine based on neoepitopes) in non-small cell lung cancer and on the latest data from preclinical programs BiCKI-IL-7 (bifunctional targeting PD-1 and IL-7) and CLEC-1 (new “Don’t Eat Me” myeloid checkpoint target).

Spie

On Tuesday evening, Spie announced its withdrawal from the competitive process for the acquisition of Equans. On September 6, the supplier of multi-technical services in the fields of energy and communications submitted a non-binding offer for the acquisition of the Engie subsidiary, which specializes in electrical and climatic engineering. Spie was subsequently selected by Engie to participate in the due diligence phase.

Vilmorin

The seed producer will publish their annual results.

World travelers

The tour operator will publish (after market close) its half-year results.