the survivor spoke to the investigators

This Wednesday, at the end of the day, the only survivor of the accident with a TER which claimed the lives of three men, gave some details. He was briefly heard by the Bayonne judicial police

The day after the tragedy that caused the death of three migrants in Ciboure (64), the survivor of the accident was heard by investigators from the Bayonne judicial police on Wednesday, October 13 at the end of the day. In this shock with a TER that occurred at 5 a.m. on October 12, 500 meters from Saint-Jean-de-Luz station, three men were killed and another was seriously injured.

This Wednesday, the latter, tired, expressed himself succinctly, indicates the prosecutor of Bayonne, Jérôme Bourrier. He confirmed that the group had taken the train tracks to escape possible police checks. The four men, of Algerian nationality, had stopped to rest and fell asleep. They didn’t see the train coming.





“They didn’t know each other”

The injured person, however, was unable to give the identities of his comrades. “The small group was formed a little earlier in Spain and they did not know each other,” said the prosecutor.

This Wednesday evening, in Saint-Jean-de Luz, about 300 people gathered, at the call of associations of aid to migrants, to meditate in memory of the victims. The investigation is continuing.