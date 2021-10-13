The tax authorities will track down individuals who do not declare their swimming pool thanks to satellite photos

In the coming days, the tax authorities will launch an experiment in 9 departments with Google to track down undeclared swimming pools or verandas.

“Innovative land” operation. This is the name of this device which associates Bercy, CapGemini and Google. The principle is to use software capable of automatically detecting an undeclared swimming pool or house extension on aerial images. For that, the tax officials will use free access images, those of the IGN, which has aerial views of the entire territory. And the software will scan the images and compare them automatically, plot by plot, with the land and tax declarations.

The device has several advantages. First of all, its formidable efficiency. A similar experiment launched in the Alpes-Maritimes with Accenture had found 3,000 undeclared swimming pools in just a few weeks. It also saves money by automating the process of searching for fraudsters, which the unions denounce, seeing it as a form of “dehumanization” of their profession. They also believe that the images are not sufficiently precise and could lead to errors of assessment on the local taxes and the property tax.

Several criticisms have emerged on the fact that the tax authorities are allied with Google, itself condemned for tax evasion and not frankly among the best tax students. For the moment, it is an experiment which concerns 9 departments: the Alpes Maritimes, the Bouches-du-Rhône, the Ardèche, the Rhône, the Haute-Savoie, the Vendée, the Maine-et-Loire, the Var and Morbihan.





The next step could be drones hovering over properties to detect fraud. In France, it is (for the moment) prohibited. From the moment the controlled area is inaccessible to view, drone control can then be considered unlawful and an interference with privacy. But it is a tool that is used more and more. As in Spain or Switzerland in the canton of Lucerne, where it is estimated that it is a means of control 6 times cheaper than traditional surveys. Or Argentina, which flies over the upscale neighborhoods of Buenos Aires with machines capable of reading the headline of a newspaper at an altitude of 800 meters and analyzing the topography of a place to the nearest centimeter.

When the tax authorities stalk our social networks

And in recent months, the tax services can also use the information published on Facebook or Instagram. Twitter, Youtube or Leboncoin also. It is an article of the 2020 finance law which gives “the possibility for tax and customs administrations to collect and use data made public on social networks in order to detect fraudulent behavior”. Concretely, it is an algorithm which will search for certain keywords, which has been authorized by the Constitutional Council under certain conditions. In any case, if it is your public profile: all the data exchanged in private cannot be used.

What if you declare yourself as an expatriate (you must reside at least 120 days / year abroad) but we see that you have stayed in France all year? Or if you offer services and have declared very little income and you are seen pictured on Facebook in Seychelles aboard a yacht? A priori, this is not what is wanted. After all you can be on a friend’s. The CNIL, the IT and freedoms commission, has expressed some concerns on the subject elsewhere. Here again, it is an experiment which will last 3 years and which will be perpetuated if it is deemed effective.