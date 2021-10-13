the trial of November 13, kaleidoscope of pain projected to infinity – Release

For a brief moment, in the photo projected on the screen of the specially composed assize court in Paris, we saw them as they were then: faces mingled with smiles and sweat, a euphoric crowd plunged into the sea. semi-darkness of a concert hall. Somewhere in this photo, we now know that there is a young couple who left their three month old baby for the first time, a music school student who has just fallen in love, a guy annoyed by his day who finds that, decidedly, everyone is a little stupid this November 13, 2015, a delivery man woke up happy from his nap and a rock enthusiast since 1990. Some arrived very early to not miss anything of the first part, others tumbled down to the Eagles of Death Metal, but they all asked the same question: what will be the best place to enjoy the band? The small guys have thought of the big dadais who would inevitably ruin their evening, the customaries of the bar headed for the counter, the regulars joined their favorite corner – always on the right near the sound system – and the others procrastinated. Why not the balcony? None thought that, that evening, a place would determine a life.





Today, the crowd no longer exists, it has been fragmented by horror. Since October 6, figures have been crossing the immense light-wood courtroom and advancing, one after the other, to the bar to recount that night when eighty…