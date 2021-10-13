the truth about to emerge?

The case has accelerated in recent days. On October 6, caving gendarmes launched new searches around the home of Delphine Jubillar. Wednesday October 7, according to The Dispatch , they explored a site difficult to access, the old coal wash house of Blaye-les-Mines, an emblematic site of the mining basin, abandoned since its closure in the 1990s. ‘unsuccessful hour. Other investigations will certainly be carried out.

New research has been launched to find the 30-something. Her husband, Cédric Jubillar, indicted for murder and imprisoned since June 18, will be auditioned again this Friday, October 15. Update on a week that could be decisive.

Delphine Jubillar has been untraceable for a little less than ten months. The 33-year-old nurse has not given any sign of life since that night of December 15 to 16 in Cagnac-les-Mines, in the Tarn. Despite a vigorous investigation, the mystery remains… but until when?

Relatives of Cédric Jubillar questioned

According to Le Parisien, investigators have resumed since early September the hearings of relatives of Cédric Jubillar. This time, the latter were questioned about a possible place that the 34-year-old painter-plasterer could have spotted to hide the body of his companion.





A decisive questioning

But it is especially the new hearing of Cédric Jubillar that could clarify the mystery. The husband of the missing thirty-something will be confronted this Friday with the two Toulouse examining magistrates in charge of the case, who will put him in front of “serious and concordant” clues: why was his phone switched off between 10:08 p.m. and 3:54 a.m. night of Delphine’s disappearance, December 15, 2020? Why does he claim that his wife went out for a walk the dogs at night when several corroborating sources claim that it was not in his habit? Why, when he notices the disappearance of his wife, Cédric will then connect to a dating site and play online at Game Of Thrones, to earn a “virtual shield”? It could also be that Cédric Jubillar is confronted with the results of the expertise carried out on the duvet in which Delphine slept.

But for Alexandre Martin, lawyer for Cédric Jubillar, this file is “meaningless”. Guest of South Radio Last Thursday, the advice of the painter-plasterer ensures that his client is “serene”. “Mr. Jubillar impatiently awaits his interrogation (…) There is no element which can explain that he could be the culprit in this affair.”

Since the start of the investigation, Cédric Jubillar has denied the murder charges outright and repeated that he had nothing to do with his wife’s disappearance. His lawyer said that a new request for the release of his client will be filed at the end of the hearing. A third request was rejected by the Toulouse Court of Appeal on September 21.