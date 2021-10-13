The universe never had a beginning, according to these physicists

Physicists at the University of Liverpool, UK, hypothesize the universe has always existed, we inform Live Science October 11. Based on a recent theory of quantum gravity, they imagine in their study the possibility of a universe without a beginning.

The two most decisive theories for explaining how the universe works are quantum physics and general relativity. Quantum physics enables a successful description of three of the four fundamental forces of nature (electromagnetism, weak force and strong force) down to microscopic scales. General relativity, on the other hand, is the most incredibly complete description of gravity ever theorized. Unfortunately, at the heart of black holes as at the beginnings of the universe, the laws of physics as we currently understand them completely collapse. To solve these extremely complex cosmic puzzles, in extreme environments called “singularities”, physicists use different approaches. That studied by the team of researchers at the University of Liverpool focuses on the theory of causal sets.





” Much of the causal set theory relies on the fact that the passage of time is something physical, that it should not be attributed to some kind of illusion, or to something happening in our brains and us. would make you believe that time is passing. The passage of time is, in itself, a manifestation of this physical theory. “, Bruno Bento, a physicist who studies the nature of time at the University of Liverpool, UK. “ I was overjoyed to find this theory, which not only tries to be as fundamental as possible, rethinking the notion of space-time itself, but which also gives a central role to time and what it means physically the passage of time, the physical reality of the past, and the pre-existence (or not) of the future. “

In his research, he hypothesizes that space and time would be decomposed into several “atoms” of space-time and would not be continuous. They would have no beginning and no end. This approach thus eliminates the singularity of the Big Bang, since in this theory, the singularities do not exist. It would thus be impossible for matter to compress to infinitely small points, since they cannot be smaller than the size of a space-time atom. What would there be in place of the Big Bang?

” In the theory’s original formulation, a causal whole grows out of nothing to become the universe we see today. In our research, there would be no Big Bang as a beginning, because the causal set would be infinite in the past. So there would always be something before ”Says Bento. It’s hard to imagine such a reality, but that doesn’t stop Bento and its team. It is the beginning for the physicists of a long work of research.

Source: Live Science