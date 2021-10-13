More

    the upcoming N64 games are more discoverable

    Technology


    The next N64 games coming to Switch thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be mainly in their US versions.

    A few weeks ago, during Nintendo Direct on September 23, Nintendo announced the arrival of Mega Drive and N64 games via a special Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Since this announcement, the studio has not given more information on the matter and fans have been in the dark until now. Indeed, on Twitter, Nintendo said that the all N64 games will be available in 60 Hz, and not 50 Hz as some fans had expected.

    In addition, the firm has specified that it will be the American versions of the games, and that some of them will have their European PAL version. So this means that all N64 games will be playable in English and that some will have more languages ​​to offer, including French for a small minority.

    As for the Mega Drive games, no new information has been released, so we do not know if this will be the European or American version of the games. Nintendo should come back to this point in the coming days, unless players find out until the add-on pack is released.


    How to enjoy Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games?

    As a reminder, the N64 and Mega Drive games will be available via an additional pack to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which will be released by the end of the month. For the moment, Nintendo has not specified what will be the cost of this additional subscription, nor its exact date of availability. However, we got a glimpse of the games coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s a reminder:

    Nintendo 64:

    • Super Mario 64
    • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
    • Mario kart 64
    • Lylat Wars
    • Sin and Punishment
    • Mario 64
    • Mario Tennis 64
    • Operation: WinBack
    • Yoshi’s Story

    Mega Drive:

    • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
    • Streets of Rage 2
    • Ecco the Dolphin
    • Castlevania: Bloodlines
    • Contra: Hard Corps
    • Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
    • Golden Ax
    • Gunstar heroes
    • SHA
    • Phantasy Star IV
    • Ristar
    • Shining force
    • Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
    • Strider

    These are just the games available when the pack launches, and more will join later. For now, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can still enjoy a slew of NES and SNES games at no extra cost.

    Nintendo Switch OLED at the best price Base price: 349 €

    See more offers


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleLenglet and Fofana tracked by Newcastle, Haaland would meet with Manchester City
    Next articleMarion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet refuse to kiss: cult sequence before the birth of their couple

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC