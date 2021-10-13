the upcoming N64 games are more discoverable

The next N64 games coming to Switch thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be mainly in their US versions.

A few weeks ago, during Nintendo Direct on September 23, Nintendo announced the arrival of Mega Drive and N64 games via a special Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Since this announcement, the studio has not given more information on the matter and fans have been in the dark until now. Indeed, on Twitter, Nintendo said that the all N64 games will be available in 60 Hz, and not 50 Hz as some fans had expected.

All Nintendo 64 games included in Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack are available in North American / 60Hz version. Some titles are also available in European PAL version, with the option to choose the game language. pic.twitter.com/7EA6DwbhPM – Nintendo France (@NintendoFrance) October 11, 2021

In addition, the firm has specified that it will be the American versions of the games, and that some of them will have their European PAL version. So this means that all N64 games will be playable in English and that some will have more languages ​​to offer, including French for a small minority.

As for the Mega Drive games, no new information has been released, so we do not know if this will be the European or American version of the games. Nintendo should come back to this point in the coming days, unless players find out until the add-on pack is released.





How to enjoy Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games?

As a reminder, the N64 and Mega Drive games will be available via an additional pack to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which will be released by the end of the month. For the moment, Nintendo has not specified what will be the cost of this additional subscription, nor its exact date of availability. However, we got a glimpse of the games coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s a reminder:

Nintendo 64:

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario kart 64

Lylat Wars

Sin and Punishment

Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

Operation: WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Mega Drive:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Ax

Gunstar heroes

SHA

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

These are just the games available when the pack launches, and more will join later. For now, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can still enjoy a slew of NES and SNES games at no extra cost.