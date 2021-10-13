The Warriors offer themselves a new reinforcement

Already very active during the offseason, the Warriors continue to make small adjustments to the roster before the start of the regular season. Recently, they signed a new player! And his coming could be linked to Klay Thompson …

Rather solid in the pre-season, including a big victory against the Lakers, Golden State appears in encouraging form when entering the 2021-22 fiscal year. Stephen curry is already on fire, Klay Thompson will be back before the end of the calendar year, and the rest of the squad are doing pretty well on the pitch. So many reasons to rejoice for the coach Steve Kerr.

While waiting for the start of the season, the Dubs coach can in any case have fun testing his new elements. Indeed, the Warriors continue to recruit players, and currently display a group much larger than what is allowed! And precisely, GM Bob Myers has brought a new athlete to the Chase Center:

The Warriors have signed free agent guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, the team said. Roster count is now at 20 players. – JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) October 11, 2021

Clearly, this is not a potential incumbent on the Bay side. As JD Shaw points out, the team roster is overcrowded, and it’s just a contract with the Exhibit 10 clause. In other words, GS reserves the right to change the lease. on a ten-day contract if she wishes. Otherwise, the full-back will remain affiliated with the G-League team, namely Santa Cruz.

Quinndary Weatherspoon lands in Golden State

Suddenly, we can imagine that Weatherspoon is there to compensate for a possible relapse of Klay Thompson, once he is back on the floors. Until then, he’ll be able to show what he’s worth downstairs, which he’s been doing pretty well since his pro debut. With 15 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and an average interception, he has something to spark with the little “Warriors”:

With twenty players on site, Steve Kerr now has enough to define his 2021-22 roster for good. It remains to be seen if Quinndary Weatherspoon will be one of them, or if he will go for a G-League tour first.