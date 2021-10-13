Theo Hernandez tested positive for Covid just after leaving the Blues

Theo Hernandez has tested positive for Covid-19, his club AC Milan announced on Wednesday. The 24-year-old side had just returned from a rally with the France team already marked by Adrien Rabiot’s positive coronavirus test. “Theo Hernandez, back from the national team, tested positive during a sample taken at his home” indicates the Italian club in a press release, which specifies that the player “is doing well”. Hernandez will miss the Serie A game against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Official Statement: Theo Hernández ➡ https://t.co/IU1tHv7xbd Comunicato Ufficiale: Theo Hernández ➡ https://t.co/lcXxQQZO9j #SemperMilan pic.twitter.com/eREr28imLx

– AC Milan (@acmilan) October 13, 2021

Called for the first time to the Blues with his brother Lucas on the occasion of the Final Four of the League of Nations, the Milanese stood out by scoring the winning goal against Belgium in the semi-finals (3-2) , before delivering an assist for Kylian Mbappé in the final against Spain (2-1). He is the second player of the France team to test positive for Covid after Rabiot, therefore, who had to leave the group between the two meetings.