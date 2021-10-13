“There is a risk that Lucas Hernandez will go to prison”, Hermel explains the Spanish justice procedure

Due to the non-respect of a removal measure in a case of mutual domestic violence, Lucas Hernandez is under an order of imprisonment in Spain. Frédéric Hermel, Spanish football specialist on RMC, explains why justice made this decision with regard to the French world champion.

Spanish justice on Wednesday ordered the imprisonment of French international defender Lucas Hernandez for failing to respect a removal measure imposed after a fight with his companion. The 2018 world champion, under contract with Bayern Munich, must appear on October 19 before a court in Madrid to be notified of the imprisonment order. After this hearing, he will have ten days to enter prison.

The first conviction of Lucas Hernandez in this case dates back to February 2017. The defender, like his partner, had been given 31 days of community service and a deportation order and ban on contact. for six months for mutual domestic violence. Barely four months later, the player and his partner were arrested at Madrid-Barajas airport on their return from vacation.





Three scenarios

“Yes, there is a risk that Lucas Hernandez will go to prison,” observes Frédéric Hermel, Spanish football specialist on RMC. “There are three possible scenarios now. Either he really does his six months in prison, which does not seem really likely, or that he is imprisoned for a few days and the justice then accepts the appeal of the lawyers, either that he presents himself on October 19 and that a judge decides to let him free “, analyzes the columnist.

According to the court, the former defender of Atlético de Madrid has already appealed against the imprisonment order. Furthermore, legal practice in Spain means that prison sentences of less than two years are generally not applied (except for recidivism).

“Examples” with personalities

It turns out, however, that the Spanish justice system is “very severe” with public figures, explains Frédéric Hermel. “There is the will to make an example, he believes. We have seen it with the tax convictions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi”. Also, especially since the #MeToo movement against gender-based and sexual violence, “domestic violence is taken very seriously in Spain”.

Finally, if the situation is so delicate for Lucas Hernandez, it is also because of his attitude towards justice. “The problem from the start is that we have the impression that he did not take things seriously,” concludes Frédéric Hermel.