“There will be no season in the West Indies this winter”

The news fell on the evening of October 12 to 13, 2021, at the end of a meeting that brought together the authorities of Martinique, Guadeloupe, the CLIA (the international association of cruise companies) and the government.

There will be no season for Caribbean cruises this winter.





“The decision crystallized yesterday (Monday, October 12, 2021)”, explains to TourMaG.com Erminio Eschena, president of CLIA France.

“Despite the efforts and discussions, there was no convergence for an immediate recovery. The shipowners will place their liners elsewhere.

The CLIA will continue its commitment and its discussions, but there will not be, strictly speaking, a season in the French West Indies, she will be elsewhere in the Caribbean“.

It is a real blow for the shipowners on the one hand, but also for the local economic fabric.

As the CLIA points out, Guadeloupe and Martinique are the two French departments which depend the most on the blue economy with respectively 7.1% and 6.4% of maritime jobs.

Not to mention also the business generated by the cruise for the travel agencies of these departments: half of the passengers on these cruises are local customers.