These places in the Var could be submerged because of the rising waters

If the planet warms by half a degree more, 200 million more city dwellers would be regularly affected by floods, according to a study published on Monday in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

Most current estimates of sea level rise, and the threats it poses to coastal cities, run to the turn of the century and range from half a meter to less than a meter.

The phenomenon will continue beyond 2100 under the effect of warming water and melting ice, regardless of the speed of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

“About 5% of the world’s population currently lives on land below the level that will be reached at high tide as a result of carbon dioxide already accumulated in the atmosphere by human activity”, explains lead author of the article, Ben Strauss, president and chief investigator of the independent organization of journalists and scientists Climate Central.

The current concentration of CO2 is 50% higher than that of 1800 and the average temperature on the Earth’s surface has increased by 1.1 ° C.

That’s enough to raise the sea level by almost two meters, whether it takes two centuries or ten centuries, says Ben Strauss.