These places in the Var could be submerged because of the rising waters

If the planet warms by half a degree more, 200 million more city dwellers would be regularly affected by floods, according to a study published on Monday in the journal Environmental Research Letters.
Most current estimates of sea level rise, and the threats it poses to coastal cities, run to the turn of the century and range from half a meter to less than a meter.
The phenomenon will continue beyond 2100 under the effect of warming water and melting ice, regardless of the speed of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
“About 5% of the world’s population currently lives on land below the level that will be reached at high tide as a result of carbon dioxide already accumulated in the atmosphere by human activity”, explains lead author of the article, Ben Strauss, president and chief investigator of the independent organization of journalists and scientists Climate Central.
The current concentration of CO2 is 50% higher than that of 1800 and the average temperature on the Earth’s surface has increased by 1.1 ° C.
That’s enough to raise the sea level by almost two meters, whether it takes two centuries or ten centuries, says Ben Strauss.
To visualize this rising water level, the Climate Central organization created a map, showing the areas that would be submerged in 200 to 2000 years if the planet warms from 1 ° C (in blue) to 4 ° C (in red).
Here is the impact in the Var.
Fréjus and Saint-Raphaël
In the area of Fréjus and Saint-Raphaël, the forecasts are frightening. A huge part of the coast, up to Puget-sur-Argens, would be swallowed up by the sea.
The city of Fréjus would be practically wiped off the map.
Gulf of Saint-Tropez
In the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, the most significant damage would be between Port-Grimaud and Cogolin, a fully submerged sector.
The rising waters would eat away at part of Saint-Tropez, as well as the beaches of Tahiti and Pampelonne.
In Cavalaire-sur-Mer, the coast would take a hit, as far as the Intermarché de La Croix-Valmer.
Hyères
The rising waters would be devastating for Hyères. Les Salins, Ayguade, the port, La Capte, Almanarre beach … Everything would be submerged by the sea, from the coast of La Londe-les-Maures.
The Giens peninsula would become an island and the Hyères islands would be seriously damaged.
Toulon and La Seyne-sur-Mer
In this scenario studied by scientists, the cities of Toulon and La Seyne-sur-Mer would recover badly from the rising waters.
To the east, the sea would climb up to the A57 motorway. The beaches of Mourillon would no longer exist, just like the port of Toulon and a wide coastal strip.
In La Seyne-sur-Mer, Fort Balaguier, Tamaris, l’Evescat, les Sablettes … There would be nothing left. Saint-Mandrier-sur-Mer would become an island.
Sanary-sur-Mer and Six-Fours-les-Plages
The projections are (a little) less scary on the side of Six-Fours-les-Plages and Sanary-sur-Mer.
Gaou Island would be almost submerged and the coastline from Brusc to Bonnegr Grâce beach would be less extensive.
In Sanary-sur-Mer, the Saint-Roch district would no longer exist.
Bandol
Unsurprisingly, the coast of Bandol would also be impacted by the rising waters. The port would be wiped off the map, as would Bendor Island.
Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer
In Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer, on the border with the Bouches-du-Rhône department, the sea level would exceed the departmental road 1559.
La Madrage beach on one side and Cape Saint-Louis on the other would disappear.