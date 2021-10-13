This function will revolutionize the charging of electric cars on the Ionity network

Badges and smartphone applications to start a recharge, will it be over soon? After the network of Tesla superchargers, Ionity is embarking on “Plug & Charge”. A function which will considerably facilitate the life of the users of electric cars.

Charging at a public terminal is sometimes painful. You have to identify yourself by means of a specific access card or use your smartphone, with all the risks that this entails: loss, forgetting, network or telephone problem, card reader out of order, etc. cumbersome protocol should gradually disappear in favor of “Plug & Charge”.





A standardized and universal system

As its name suggests, this system allows you to recharge in a single gesture. All you have to do is connect your vehicle to the terminal to start charging. Nothing more practical. The user is identified and possibly billed automatically via the cable. Its information is transmitted in complete security thanks to digital certificates and the terminal-vehicle dialogue is framed by the ISO 15118 standard.

Of course, the motorist must have a compatible car and have previously registered for the service. The technology is not new, Tesla has always used it on its network of superchargers. Until then the sole operator of “Plug & Charge”, the famous manufacturer no longer has a monopoly.

Ionity, the first consumer network to use Plug & Charge

The European ultra-fast charging network Ionity has just announced the launch of this feature. A few vehicles can already use it, such as the Porsche Taycan, the Ford Mach E and the Mercedes EQS. However, the operator did not detail further.

It does not specify the terms of access for users of third-party badges (Chargemap, Freshmile, New Motion, etc.). We also do not know if the Tesla, which are already plugged in “Plug & Charge” on the superchargers, will be able to access it. Automobile Propre will keep you informed of developments.