This is how Françoise Bettencourt Meyers acquired her fortune and spends her money

She is the 12th fortune on the planet but also the richest woman in the world, according to Bloomberg. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, 68, businesswoman and writer, is also and above all to be the sole heir to André and Liliane Bettencourt, owners of L’Oréal, who respectively died in 2007 and 2017. She and her two children own about a third of the world’s number one in cosmetics, whose market value is now around 200 billion euros.

The Bettencourt family is thus on the podium of the greatest fortunes in France, in third position behind billionaire Bernard Arnault, boss of LVMH, and the Hermès family, at the head of another luxury empire, according to the 2021 Challenges ranking. . Its assets are estimated at more than 71.4 billion euros by the magazine. The wealth of the Bettencourt family, used to receiving politicians in their mansion in Neuilly, is the object of covetousness, as illustrated by the case linked to the financing of the 2007 presidential campaign of Nicolas Sarkozy, in which Eric Woerth was eventually released.





The conflict between Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and François-Marie Banier also hit the headlines. Liliane Bettencourt’s daughter accused the photographer and close friend of the billionaire of having abused her mother’s psychological weakness, after the death of her husband André in (…)

