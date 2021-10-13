This is what our cities would look like when swallowed up by rising waters

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Fast Compagny

Scientists and journalists from Climate Central – an independent group that researches and reports facts related to climate change – have worked closely to assess the impact of rising sea levels on our lands. They modeled rising sea levels in several cities around the world, based on a 3 ° C rise in temperature.

The result, very striking, can be discovered here. More than 180 places have been modeled. To get an idea of ​​what France would become, all you have to do is place the cursor of your mouse on the Saint-André cathedral in Bordeaux or on that of Nice and its surroundings. Some monuments would be completely swallowed up.

Benjamin Strauss, CEO and chief scientist of the nonprofit, explains that Climate Central’s initiative is intended to highlight “The hundreds of years of uninterrupted rise in sea level that we have triggered based on what we do”. Scientists at Climate Central created these visualizations to make the effects of global warming and rising sea levels more tangible. “I think that when we talk about climate change, we often get carried away by abstractions”, continues the director. This work makes it possible to see as simply as on “a poster” the impacts that human activities have on the planet, adds Benjamin Strauss.





Above 4 ° C, the Bahamas no longer exist

This increase of + 3 ° C on the thermometer is expected by the end of the century if no effort is made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, warns the Climate Central. Under this scenario, the ice caps will melt. The water released in this way would cover 10% of the surface area of ​​the continents currently inhabited by populations. In China, for example, 43 million people would be forced to migrate because their land would disappear under water.

Beyond a 4 ° C increase, around fifty major cities are expected to face unprecedented exposure. States would then have to provide their metropolises with massive protections or require residents to leave the area. Island territories, such as the Bahamas, would face an almost total loss of land where the majority of the population lives today.