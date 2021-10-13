this Japanese store had a genius idea to troll the scalpers

Launched in November and with the Covid-19 epidemic, the PS5 faces supply delays. While demand is high and manufacturing is struggling to meet it, some have found a way to make a good profit by scalping, namely buying stock of Sony’s latest console and selling it for much more in order to take advantage of the situation. So, to fight against this phenomenon, a Japanese store has come up with a great idea and the least we can say is that it is extremely simple and brilliant !

A simple and effective solution to troll scalpers

Indeed, scalping is a real scourge, especially when it comes to the PS5. The principle is simple: earn money by reselling a rare product to make a profit. Specialists in this practice do not hesitate to use software or bots to automate the operation.

So obviously, faced with the situation, a Japanese store had the brilliant idea to tackle the problem and it only needed a simple pen. It is a Twitter user who shared a photo taken from a Japanese retailer who specifies that at the time of purchasing the console in his store, the latter will simply write the name of the potential buyer on the cardboard packaging of the PS5.





Scalpers want to remain anonymous

As stated in the tweet accompanying the photo, the names on the cardboard box are written in ballpoint pen and felt-tip pen. The reason ? If the ink from the felt can be erased, the ballpoint pen will dig the packaging. And the idea is great! Because if a buyer draws his bank card to acquire a PS5 for himself or for one of his acquaintances, the inscription on the box does not pose a problem. On the other hand, for scalpers, reselling will prove to be extremely complicated! It is hard to imagine that a speculator wants his name to appear in full on the packaging of the console he is about to sell for the sole purpose of filling his pockets.

Besides this fabulous idea to fight against scalping, the employees of the same store open and remove the box that holds the DualSense. It is also about making resale more difficult during a transaction on the second-hand market.