This PSG supporter (very well known) in awe of the Vélodrome!

This Wednesday, a charity match between Unicef ​​and Didier Drogba’s foundation will take place at the Vélodrome stadium. A meeting where the former glories of OM will be present, but not only …

This match is an opportunity to see Didier Drogba again on the lawn of the Stade Vélodrome. This meeting will be used for the benefit of children in Côte d’Ivoire, in order to improve their conditions. In the team of the former Chelsea striker, there will be other Olympian glories, such as Niang, Boli, or Djibril Cissé and Fabrizio Ravanelli. In goals, Fabien Barthez will be there, as well as Jean-Pierre Papin on the bench.

The new Canal + consultant, Samir Nasri will also have his place in Didier Drogba’s 11. More surprisingly, it is JUL who will play torchbearer alongside him. The rapper has notably gone through the youth teams at OM, and with the reputation of being a good footballer.

Teddy Riner, a PSG supporter, also present, spoke at the Vélodrome stadium:

One of the most beautiful stadiums in France – Riner

” I can only be very happy to go to one of the most beautiful stadiums in France. He breathes football which is also one of my passions. Treading the lawn of the Velodrome with crampons should be very impressive. ‘hopes that OM supporters will all be behind us, and that for the duration of a match they will forget that I support PSG ” Teddy Riner– Source: France 3 (12/10/21)





In a week, the TEAM #UNicef faces TEAM OM for a charity match, all of the proceeds of which will be donated to the education of children in Côte d’Ivoire 🇨🇮

👉🏾 https://t.co/JBnUrf9pIH pic.twitter.com/HculkpAFNc – Teddy Riner (@teddyriner) October 6, 2021