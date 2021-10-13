This reason why you should put a ball of aluminum foil in your dishwasher

The dishes are undoubtedly the activity that the French like the least. To avoid spending hours on it, many people invest in a dishwasher.

The only thing is, despite being put in the machine, the cutlery is not always impeccable once the cycle is over. Here is a tip for getting particularly shiny cutlery.

Simply slip a ball of aluminum foil the size of a golf ball into the cutlery tray. It should not be compressed but simply crumpled. Thanks to a chemical reaction between the aluminum and the tablets, the wash will be sparkling.

© Photo by Mohammad Esmaili on Unsplash

And that’s not the only virtue of this trick. The aluminum ball will also collect all the rust particles and thus prevent it from developing on cutlery or dishes.





Finally, and contrary to popular belief, this method also applies to silverware services. Indeed, a passage through the dishwasher with an aluminum ball will make them shiny as at the first hour. Eggs and lemon tend to turn them yellow. However, be careful to use powders or tablets rather than washing liquid that contains chlorine. They should then be dried with a cloth at the end of the cycle to prevent humidity from damaging the cutlery.