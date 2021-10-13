This Samsung video will remove all your fears about folding smartphones

Samsung has just released a video showing how the brand is testing the durability of its latest folding smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Remember the launch of the very first Galaxy Fold in 2019. Pressed to enter the foldable screen smartphone sector, Samsung launched a device that seemed visibly closer to a prototype than a finished product. Consequence: many journalists and testers encountered problems with its screen, which ended up cracking and no longer working. The brand then delayed the launch of the smartphone for several months to correct the problems.

Unfortunately, since this event, folding smartphones have the reputation of being fragile. However, Samsung has largely refined its copy, with its Galaxy Flip, its Galaxy Z Fold 2, then, since this summer, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. And if the latter are much more successful than their predecessors, it it still happens that they cause some concern. Atypical device requires, the slightest case of cracking on the screen quickly goes around the web.

Several months after the launch of its latest folding smartphones, Samsung wants to allay consumer fears by being completely transparent. The South Korean firm has just published a video presenting the various stress tests undergone by its devices.





In total, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 go through four stages. In the first, they are placed in an environmental chamber to check whether they are resistant to temperature changes. In another test, they go underwater to check their tightness. Finally, the Z Fold 3’s screen is under pressure from the S Pen, and a final test bends smartphones a lot of times.

With this video, Samsung hopes to prove to users that these folding smartphones are thoroughly tested before they are delivered. Note that, during our tests of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, we really had the feeling of having solid objects in our hands, which was not necessarily the case in the first iterations. However, as always, the object should be used for a long time so that possible flaws are revealed.

