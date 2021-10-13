this scenario for 2022 that makes you dream

Will the French who have accumulated a mountain of cash in their bank accounts since the start of the pandemic consume it? This is a key question to anticipate the robustness of the recovery in 2022. According to the latest work unveiled by the French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures (OFCE) on Wednesday, October 13, the growth of the French economy could rebound by 6.2% in 2022 instead of 4% if part of this savings were directed towards consumption.

Economists believe that more than 151 billion euros have been accumulated by French households since the start of the pandemic. “Savings are a crucial part of our scenario”, said economist Christophe Blot during a press briefing.

After three confinements and a very long period of restriction, many French people have not been able to consume during trips, restaurants, stays in hotels and a lot of leisure.

For its part, the government revised upwards its growth forecasts for 2021 from 6% to 6.25% in a recent presentation to the National Assembly. The executive is thus aligning itself with most forecasting institutes such as INSEE, the Banque de France or the OFCE which now expects a GDP increase of 6.3% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2022. .

“The news is pretty good. The business climate is doing well. Household confidence is higher than at the time of the yellow vests crisis, while the macroeconomic impact of the crisis has nothing to do with it. This summer there was a very strong jump in consumption with the lifting of prophylactic measures “, said economist Mathieu Plane.

A rather optimistic dissaving scenario subject to several uncertainties

The forecast of 6% growth in 2022 may seem optimistic even if this is not their main scenario. They are betting on a gradual return of the savings rate to its pre-crisis level by the second half of 2022. The rate would go from a peak of 28% in the second quarter of 2020 to a ratio close to 0% at the end of 2022.

In their model, they expect the consumption of one-fifth of the total accumulated savings. That is to say about 30 billion euros, the equivalent of the investment plan announced by Emmanuel Macron to build France in 2030.

France 2030: Emmanuel Macron’s unfinished investment plan

The fact remains that this projection is subject to several uncertainties. At this stage, it is still difficult to anticipate the savings behavior of households.

“Our Arguments for dissaving is that it is more liquid savings, easily mobilized for consumption. It is “suffered” and not “desired”, the health and labor market outlook is favorable, and the government has not announced any budgetary or fiscal austerity “, said economist Mathieu Plane during an exchange with journalists.

“On the one hand, France is not the only country to dissavate. All the other countries are dissaving. On the other hand, households have become accustomed to living with health constraints. The figures have shown that we are back. at consumption levels close to those before the crisis despite the gauges and health passes “, he added. The question of precautionary savings now seems to be dismissed by economists.

Inequalities in savings

Among the uncertainties is the distribution of savings within socio-professional categories. Indeed, most of the work of economists has shown that a large part of savings had been accumulated by the top of the household pyramid. This is very well recalled by the research center attached to Sciences-Po Paris.

“Nearly 80% of the accumulated savings are held by 25% of the wealthiest households whose weight in consumption of hotel and restaurant services, transport and cultural activities is high “., recalls Mathieu Plane.





At the same time, the propensity to consume among the most modest households is often greater. The implementation of the unemployment insurance reform on October 1, which should reduce the incomes of more than a million job seekers according to a study by Unedic, could lower the confidence of the households concerned.

Finally, while most economists and central banks expect inflation to slow down in the months to come, recent pressures on energy prices could continue and have an impact on the purchasing power of consumers. French.

In Europe, energy price fever is pushing inflation to its highest level since 2008

An unemployment rate expected between 6% and 8% in 2022

On the employment front, the pandemic has made most economists dizzy. The criteria for defining the unemployment rate within the meaning of the International Bureau (ILO) have turned out to be unsuitable for the consequences of the health crisis on the labor market and for partial unemployment measures.

“The situation on the labor market is completely incomprehensible. We should have had around 700,000 jobs destroyed and we finally had the creation of 145,000 jobs. We are in a world where even in recession, economies create jobs”, Eric Heyer said.

As the economic situation tends to normalize, OCFE economists predict an unemployment range of 6% to 8% next year. In the case of unemployment at 6% (close to full employment), job creation should be very dynamic. However, economic analysts, in their central scenario, do not really expect job-rich growth for next year.

“In the labor market, the strong rebound is driven by growth. More than 300,000 jobs would be created in 2021. In 2022, the French economy could create 110,000 jobs. Growth would be less rich in jobs. slight increase in the unemployment rate at the end of 2022 due in particular to a return of people to the labor market, “said Mathieu Plane.

Indeed, many people removed from employment with the crisis could make themselves available to find work. This could increase the working population and slow down the fall in unemployment. Which would not necessarily be good news to encourage the French to quickly spend their woolen stockings.