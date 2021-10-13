Thomas Pesquet succeeded in capturing a “transient luminous phenomenon” or “TLE”

Twitter’s most active astronaut strikes again with some gorgeous photos.

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet has just become the first French to be the commander of the ISS, and as if to celebrate this new domination, it is only a few days later, the ESA astronaut succeeded in the small feat of photographing a “transient luminous phenomenon” (TLE). A jet of light that occurs in the upper layers of the atmosphere during a thunderstorm. A phenomenon so poorly understood that scientists have only recently recognized its existence. Only airplane pilots had had the chance to spot these light effects, without the scientific community giving them great interest.

Red sylphs, elves, blue jets, so many mysterious names for transient luminous phenomena whose beauty transports even the most Cartesian of minds to the legends of yesteryear. As the French astronaut explains in a tweet that accompanies the photo, an instrument is specially designed for their study within the ISS, it is Asmin, theEuropean observatory for monitoring atmosphere-space interactions.

If today no scientific consensus exists on the consequences of these phenomena on their environment, many scientists imagine that these TLE could have an impact on greenhouse gases.





What is a TLE?

There are several kinds of transient luminous phenomena. There are first of all the sylphs, generally red, also called sprites in English. They appear in the heights of the sky as jellyfish by two or three. They occur when powerful lightning strikes through the upper atmosphere, and are like the signature from space of a violent thunderstorm. Very short, from a few milliseconds to a few tenths of a second at most, these sky events are almost impossible or almost impossible to observe from the ground, which makes our knowledge very limited.

Another type of TLE, the blue jets (what Thomas Pesquet managed to photograph), they are flashes of light that go from stormy clouds to the stratosphere. Unlike sylphs, these blue jets do not seem to come directly from lightning and their link with thunderstorms remains rather vague for the moment, even if they are born only near them. A sub-category of blue jets exists, these are blue starters. According to the scientific community, these would be blue jets which failed to form completely. The latter, very short, only go up to 20 or 25 kilometers high, but are brighter than classic blue jets.

Finally, the elves are TLE which take an elliptical shape and very weakly luminous. Present in a very fleeting way in the sky (5 milliseconds maximum) they would have according to the last observations a tint drawing towards the red.