Thomas Pesquet unveils a rare and impressive photo from the ISS to celebrate an event close to his heart

After nearly six months spent in the ISS, Thomas Pesquet does not seem to tire of the fantastic views offered by his cabin. This Tuesday he relays a new astonishing shot, which is actually a very nice nod to a friend who is dear to him.
In a few days, it will be eight months since Thomas Pesquet and his three other fellow astronauts (two Americans and a Japanese) from Dragon Crew-2 are on board the International Space Station. This is the second mission of its kind for the 43-year-old Frenchman. And since October 4, he has entered a little more into history by becoming the first tricolor commander of the ISS. During this fantastic epic, which he documents very regularly via social networks, he made no less than three extra-vehicular outings mainly aimed at installing or replacing solar panels. Remaining a few tens of kilometers below, it is on dry land that his wife Anne Mottet quietly awaits the return of her hero. She hadn’t hesitated to use humor during the first days of her absence.
Thomas Pesquet pays tribute to his friend Oleg Novitsky
While waiting for the reunion of this couple, which has become quite popular in the media, Thomas Pequet continues his work and his scientific experiments, while making his community made up of millions of Internet users dream. This Tuesday, October 12, he wanted to celebrate an important event in his eyes: the birthday of a certain Oleg Novitsky. This colonel and lieutenant-colonel of the Russian air force is turning fifty. He was a providential man in the life of the French astronaut, since they were trained together in Russia and notably shared a common expedition in a Soyuz vessel. From these experiences was born a sincere friendship between the two men., which also ended up on the current Expedition 65 (linking The Dragon Crew 2 and the MS-18). To better underline it, the native of Rouen was therefore keen to make a nice dedication to his former and faithful flight companion.
Sumptuous Aurora Borealis over sleepy Moscow
He has indeed relayed an impressive photo above Moscow at night, while a sumptuous green fluorescent net floods the surface of the globe. “Aurora borealis over Moscow to celebrate my friend Oleg’s birthday, whom I met at the City of Stars “, writes Thomas Pesquet. “We trained for a long time together for my first flight, and I have a lot of friends there! Moscow is located a little too north for the orbit of the Station to fly over it, so we don’t see it vertically, but a little sideways like here. Nevertheless, it is recognizable among a thousand! “, he continued. In just a few hours, this new photo was liked by more than 30,000 people. It sparked an avalanche of stunned reactions from its subscribers.