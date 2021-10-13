Thomas VDB, softener for an overheating world

Thomas VDB on September 16, 2021 at L’Européen, in Paris. LAURA GILLI

Since the start of the school year, Thomas VDB has felt “Like on a small cloud”. “It is the first time that I start a show with such a feeling of comfort”, smiles with happiness the humorist, who is sold out this fall at the L’Européen theater in Paris, before going on a tour throughout France. At 44 years old, Thomas – whose real name is – Vandenberghe has forged a public mixing long-time faithful, who know his past as a music journalist, fans of his former collaborations with Monsieur Poulpe or the Palmashow and listeners of France Inter where, for seven years, he has been part of Charline Vanhoenacker’s band of chroniclers.

With his messy hair, his eternal teenage draw, his nonchalant banter and his good nature, Thomas VDB uses his “Temperament of mediator, softener” to make people laugh without demagoguery on the state of our planet. The success of Thomas VDB acclimates, the title of his new one-man-show, is very keen on meeting him a few years ago with Audrey Vernon. This “eco-combatant” comedian, who has traveled the factories with her show How to marry a billionaire ?, is become his companion. “This show wouldn’t be what it is without her, he admits. Audrey made me grow up. She documents a lot on the economic violence of the world, on the environmental ravages. I learned to look through his prism. “ Audrey Vernon helped him ” on the background “, and Navo, Kyan Khojandi’s accomplice, ” on Form “.





“Neorural style”

On stage, the former journalist and then editor-in-chief of the magazine Rock sound (1999-2005) traded in his old rock fan t-shirt and worn jeans for a plaid shirt, overalls and a pair of suspenders. “A bit of a neorural style”, he says, laughing when he receives us in his pretty house in Etampes (Essonne). It’s been four years since he left Paris with his wife and children. As he says in his show: “We looked at the prices, we chose Essonne! “ And too bad if he finds himself 55 kilometers from the capital when he does not have a driving license – “I’m too scared in the car”. At least in Etampes, he has plenty of room to store his hundreds of vinyls and cassettes, vestiges of his life before.

Thomas VDB: “I put the personal mirror in my book and the world news in my show”

After having told in his previous shows his tribulations in the world of music, Thomas VDB not only gave birth to a desperately funny show but also wrote down his childhood memories and his anecdotes as a music journalist in Comedian rhapsody. A first book full of humor, lightness and self-mockery that tells the story of a teenager passionate about music whose little badly stapled fanzine of the French fan-club of the metal group Korn will end up falling into the hands of Yves Bongarçon [décédé en 2019], then at the head of Rock sound. “I put the personal mirror in my book and the world news in my show”, he sums up.

