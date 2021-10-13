Thousands of websites can be accessed again after the OVH host went down for an hour

For a long hour this Wednesday morning, thousands of French and foreign sites hosted by OVH were no longer responding. This general failure has not yet been explained.

A few days before the OVHCloud IPO on Friday in Paris, a general blackout affected the French host and thousands of sites that use its services. Communities, shopping sites, companies or public services (Chronoplus in Bayonne): nearly 20,000 reports were made this Wednesday morning according to Downdetector.

Octave Klaba, the OVH boss explains that a human error was committed during a scheduled maintenance at 9 a.m..

Following a human error during the reconfiguration of the network on our DC to VH (US-EST), we have a problem on the whole backbone. We are going to isolate the DC VH then fix the conf. https://t.co/kDakq7FGBO

– Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) October 13, 2021

Second big interruption in 2021

In March 2021, a fire completely destroyed one of OVHcloud’s four “data centers, and partially affected a second. 12,000 to 16,000 customers (out of its 1.6 million customers) had been affected and many websites made temporarily inaccessible.

At the end of May, the company made a commitment to provide all its customers with automatic backups and to review (its) internal standards for building future data centers.

Its turnover for 2020 was 632 million euros, half of it abroad, against 600 million euros in 2019. The company is banking on growth of 10 to 15% in 2022.