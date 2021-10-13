three new connected watches with XXL autonomy

The Chinese connected watch specialist is launching three new models, the Amazfit GTS 3, GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro.

The Chinese brand Huami has just unsheathed three new references, the GTS 3, GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro. Offered at aggressive prices, they incorporate some particularly interesting new features, such as a new kind of biometric sensor, great sporting skills and XXL autonomy.

The most premium of the three is the GTR 3 Pro, a circular connected watch equipped with a large AMOLED panel of 1.45 inches 480 x 480 pixels at 331 ppi, the equivalent of Ultra HD. Its case incorporates two physical buttons, the watch is waterproof and there is a 450 mAh battery as well as WiFi connectivity, absent from the other two models. The watch can also support Bluetooth calls. The icing on the cake: the brand promises nearly 12 days of autonomy!





As for the GTR 3, it has a 1.39-inch 326 ppi AMOLED screen, but does not take advantage of WiFi or the ability to take calls. Less connectivity requires, it offers even more surprising autonomy: nearly 21 days in current use.

Finally, the third model is intended for those who prefer rectangular models, like Apple Watch. The GTS 3 has a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen at 341 ppi and a 250 mAh battery capable of giving it an autonomy of 12 days.

The three new connected watches from Amazfit run on Zepp OS, the brand’s in-house software. There will be hundreds of dials to vary the pleasures, as well as various sports tracking features and even sleep tracking. There is indeed a GPS, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an altimeter, a compass, and even a new sensor called Biotracker 3.0, capable of measuring the level of oxygen in the blood.

The Amazfit GTR 3 and the Amazfit GTS 3 are priced at € 149.99, while the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is available for € 199.99.