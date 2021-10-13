Three questions on the crisis between Poland and the European Union

Posted on Oct 13, 2021, 10:01 AM

Has Poland opened a breach in the European Union? By questioning the supremacy of community law over national law, the country has confronted the EU with its limits and pointed out to the news in an acute way that it had failed (in 2005) to endow itself with a constitution. .

Beyond the Polish case, which some observers see as a “legal Polexit” (if Poland no longer recognizes European law, to what extent is it still part of the EU?), This crisis between Brussels and Warsaw could to emulate. And all eyes turn to Eurosceptic Hungary. In France, Marine Le Pen was quick to congratulate Poland’s decision.

What caused this crisis? Is Poland likely to follow the UK and leave the EU? How does this concern France? Three point answers.

1. What is the starting point of these tensions?

There was not really a starting point but rather an escalation. And a high point. This was reached on October 7 when the Polish Constitutional Court – referred to by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki – affirmed the primacy of national law over European law. Denouncing “the interference of the Court of Justice of the EU in the Polish legal system”, the president of the court, Julia Przylebska, considered that Poland could not function as a “sovereign and democratic” state if the EU had a say in its internal affairs.

The Polish Constitutional Court challenges Articles 1 and 19 of the Treaty on Union. “In the Polish legal system, the EU treaty is subordinate to the constitution […] and, like any part of the Polish legal system, it must respect the constitution ”, commented Judge Bartlomiej Sochanski. For the leader of the PiS, the highest law is the constitution, and all European standards in force in Poland must respect the constitution ”.

If Poland wants to assert the primacy of its constitution over European law, it is in particular because the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled non-compliant, on July 15, a Polish judicial reform establishing a new system disciplinary sanctions against its judges. For the CJEU, this “does not provide all the guarantees of impartiality and independence”. For Warsaw, this is too much.

The bringing to court of the judges set ablaze the relationship between Warsaw and Brussels but other facts fueled the flames. In July, for example, the European Commission launched an infringement procedure against Poland (and Hungary) in reaction to the adoption of “zones without LGBT ideology” in certain cities.

More broadly, the Law and Justice Party (PiS) in power in Poland since 2015 (but also from 2005 to 2007) is considered Eurosceptic. In 2017, tensions between the two entities had already reached a peak with the triggering, by the EU, of Article 7 of the Union Treaty. This is the most radical procedure provided for by the texts in the event that a Member State flouts European rules. It was the first time in its history that the Union had launched this procedure.





2. Does Poland want to leave the European Union?

Officially, no. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the PiS, said only that he wanted to stop the “interference” from Brussels. “There will be no Polexit […] We clearly see the future of Poland in the European Union, ”he guaranteed. In a Facebook post, he also assured that “Poland’s place is and will be in the European family of nations”.

According to the latest polls, 80% of the population supports Poland’s membership of the European Union. She also had the opportunity to demonstrate it on Sunday by demonstrating in the streets of several cities in the country. Mobilized at the call of the leader of the opposition and former President of the European Council Donald Tusk, they defended a “European Poland”.

Poland and other Central and Eastern European countries joined the European Union in 2004, fifteen years after Lech Walesa’s trade union movement helped topple the Communist regime. Today, the country is one of the main recipients of aid from Europe. The stimulus plan to help member states recover from the crisis provides for 23 billion euros in subsidies and 34 billion euros in cheap loans for Poland.

3. How does this legal standoff interest other countries?

In the absence of a European constitution (rejected by referendum in 2005), the primacy of European law may seem fragile. By challenging it, Poland can set a precedent that could be seized by other Eurosceptic member states, such as Hungary.

For the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, Poland’s decision “calls into question several fundamental principles of the organization of the Union”, citing the primacy of European law over national law and the binding nature of the decisions of the Union. European justice. Lawyer Jakub Jaraczewski, quoted by Bloomberg, sees it as a “legal Polexit”.

Is no longer recognizing the binding nature of the European Union, is it ultimately still recognizing the Union? For the French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune on BFMTV, this decision is “extremely serious” in that it is an “attack against the EU”. According to him, “it raises the risk of Poland’s de facto exit from the European Union”.

In France, Marine le Pen has shown her support for Poland. “By affirming the primacy of its constitutional law over European legislation, Poland is exercising its legitimate and inalienable right to sovereignty,” said the candidate of the National Rally in a press release. Without going to extremes, Xavier Bertrand, for his part, put forward the idea of ​​introducing into the Constitution “a mechanism to safeguard the superior interests of France”.

After Brexit, the risk is that Poland has put its finger on a breach in the functioning of the EU that other countries can engulf. This could weaken it internationally in a context where it seeks precisely to assert itself between the United States and China.