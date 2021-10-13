TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and Ultra GPS: a “refresh” that gains in robustness





Mobvoi made its TicWatch Pro 3 official in 2020, available in standard and GPS versions. The connected watch, under Wear OS, returns this year in an Ultra version, with or without GPS. More than a new watch, it is therefore a variation of the device launched last year, which is still based on the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, promising more power, accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and 4 GB of storage. It retains the 1.4-inch Amoled color screen (454 x 454 pixels) supplemented by an FSTN screen (monochrome, to extend the autonomy of the device), but also the 577 mAh battery. Mobvoi evokes an autonomy of 72 hours in classic use, and up to 45 days in Essential mode, where the available applications are reduced to the strict minimum.



If modifications are to be expected, they are therefore essentially to be looked for in the durability of the two devices, which are no longer satisfied with an IP68 certification, but gain the MIL-STD-810G mention guaranteeing even more resistance. It should be noted that only the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra watch benefits from 4G connectivity, which allows phone calls to the wrist, a microphone and a speaker being also on board. The Pro 3 Ultra GPS model, meanwhile, is content with Bluetooth (5.0) and WiFi. All watches benefit from a heart rate monitor, an SpO2 sensor and offer around twenty sports training modes.

On the price side, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and Pro 3 Ultra GPS are announced at prices similar to their predecessors released in 2021. Count € 299.99 for the first, and € 359.99 for the second smartwatch, which Mobvoi expects to be available. in November.