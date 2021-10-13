Titanium by Julia Ducournau, Palme d’Or at Cannes, will represent France at the Oscars

The CNC commission preferred Julia Ducournau’s feature film to North Bac by Cédric Jimenez and The event by Audrey Diwan. It remains to be seen whether the Academy of American Cinema will retain him among the nine films selected in the category of best foreign film.

After picking up the Palme d’Or at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in July, Titanium by Julia Ducournau was selected this Tuesday to represent France in the Oscar race for best international film. The 37-year-old Frenchwoman is the second woman director to win the prestigious Cannes award after Jane Campion in 1993 for The Piano Lesson. The film was chosen by the commission of the National Cinematography Center responsible for designating the representative of France at the 2022 Oscar for international feature film.

Carried by Neon, the American distributor of Parasite which was able to hoist Bong Joon-Ho’s thriller to the firmament of the 2020 Oscars, Titanium had a good chance of winning. The genre film mixing woman-machine hybridization, love for cars and the quest for fatherhood got off to an impressive start in the United States with $ 530,000 in revenue for 562 screens, during its first weekend of operation in early October. In France, Titanium exceeds 300,000 admissions.

The hardest part now remains: to slip into the list of nine films eligible for an Oscar nomination. It is from among these nine titles that the five feature films that can claim a statuette will be chosen next March. Last year, Of them dhe Filippo Meneghetti had been presented by France but hadn’t passed that Oscar Academy preselection bar. The last time France won the Oscar for best foreign film, it was‘Indochina in 1992. If Julia Ducournau wins, this will be another first for a French director! And one more asset for women filmmakers at a time when Hollywood and festivals are working for better visibility of their talent.