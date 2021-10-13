To what extent can compulsory vaccination against Covid convince the refractory?





KTSDesign / SCIENCEPHOTOLIBRARY via Getty Images Vaccines against Covid-19 are not mandatory, but the health pass limits social life for the unvaccinated.

HEALTH – It is a sea serpent that reappears once again. At the instigation of the Socialists, the senators debated this Wednesday, October 13 of a Law proposition to give back compulsory vaccination against the Covid-19. Admittedly this proposal was finally rejected without surprise in the early evening by the Senate, dominated by the right-wing opposition, but it raised a question: how improve immunization coverage, when the number of first injections has never been so low? During the summer, the health pass managed to convince many undecided, but the 11% of adults still unvaccinated (who will have to pay for their so-called “comfort” tests from October 15) no longer seem ready to take the leap massively. THE’vaccine obligation would go further? There is no clear answer to this question, but the evolution of the situation for the nursing staff gives an idea.

Since mid-September, employees of hospitals, clinics and retirement homes, as well as liberal caregivers, home helpers, firefighters and paramedics had to justify at least one injection of vaccine. This Friday, October 15, they will have the obligation to have a complete vaccination schedule to continue working.

And the point is, the numbers are above the national average. Thus, depending on the professional categories and sectors, between 98% (doctors) and 93% (liberal masseurs and midwives) of caregivers are vaccinated. “The vaccination coverage of health professionals is sufficient”, estimates the Ministry of Health. We also know that compulsory vaccination increases vaccination coverage in general by a few points. Since 2018, vaccines previously recommended for infants have become mandatory. In a balance sheet published in 2019, Public Health France reported that “vaccination coverage has improved significantly”. The vaccine for meningococcus C increased from 39.3% in 2018 to 75.7% in 2019. The multivaccine protecting in particular against tetanus, pertussis and polio reached a coverage of 98.6%, against 93, 1% the previous year. Undecided or inaccessible? But it is in reality impossible to simply duplicate these figures on the whole of the French population. Infants and caregivers alike have clear access to the health system, and information on vaccines is accessible to professionals and parents of young children. This is not especially the case for all French people, especially those most at risk. Thus, vaccination coverage in France for over 80s remains low, at 86.4%. This is much less than in other countries such as Spain or Quebec, notes to AFP Olivier Guérin who chairs the French Society of Geriatrics.

The reason? Difficult to say, but the fact is that more than 5 million French people have no attending physician. Conversely, in Spain, all individuals are attached to health centers and have all been contacted by these centers to be vaccinated. Not sure that the compulsory nature of vaccination is enough to reach these still unvaccinated elderly people, yet the most at risk of Covid-19, and “priority objective” of the Ministry of Health. After the “move towards” which has only moderately worked, orders will soon be given to the prefects and the ARS to carry out new “identification and information actions” towards this public. See also on The HuffPost: the graph race which shows the French progress on vaccines