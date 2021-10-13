Tony Parker again discusses the succession of Jean-Michel Aulas

For more than a year now, Tony Parker has been one of the possible successors to Jean-Michel Aulas at the head of OL. The boss of ASVEL mentioned this possibility of seeing him one day leader of Olympique Lyonnais.

His name has been circulating for over a year now when the estate of Jean-Michel Aulas at the head of Olympique Lyonnais is mentioned. In the show of Canal +, “As an aside”, Tony Parker once again confides in this possibility. “Take over from Jean-Michel? And why not. I know he talked about it a lot in the media last year and why not, said the former basketball player. I try to learn everyday. I love football, I love basketball and now ASVEL and OL are the same family. “

“OL have the ambition to be known at the world level”

Indeed, the Olympique Lyonnais entered the capital of the basketball club for almost two and a half years now. “It’s going very very well. It pushes the teams and everyone to the top and I know that OL have the ambition to be known at the world level. That’s why my role as ambassador is very important in the United States and China, explained the leader. We’ll see. Anyway, Jean-Michel I hope he will still be with us for a very long time. The day he wants to hand over and someone succeeds him, I hope he will be proud if he wants it to be me. Anyway, I’m getting ready. “