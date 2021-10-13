Tour de France. What we already know about the 2022 edition – Tour de France

The 2022 Tour de France route will be officially unveiled on Thursday, October 14. But a lot of information has already filtered out on this 109th edition of the Grande Boucle, which will take place from July 1 to 24, 2022.

1. A big start in Denmark

Copenhagen should have hosted the big start of the Tour de France in 2021. But the Danish capital has asked Amaury Sport Organization to postpone this start for one year because of the postponement of the football Euro. Brest then replaced Copenhagen at short notice.

In just one year @Round will start in Denmark. We can’t wait! The first stage will be a time trial in the best cycling city in the world, Copenhagen. Several Danish riders including @k_asgreen have said that they are going for the stage win – who do you think will win? ????? pic.twitter.com/e9zAnL4nYi – Grand Départ Copenhagen Denmark 2022 (@letourdk) July 1, 2021

The first stage of the 2022 Tour will be a very flat 13 kilometer individual time trial in the historic center of Copenhagen. The second will connect Roskilde and Nyborg (199 km), with possible borders since the route takes an 18 km bridge over the Baltic Sea. The riders will then have to rally Sonderborg from Vejle (182 km) for the third and final Danish stage. These two stages will be more for sprinters.

2. A passage through the north of France

A rest day will then be observed to allow the runners to digest the transfer to France. This day of rest could take place in the Lille region. The specialist site Velowire reports numerous hotel reservations in the region on July 4. And the director of the Grande Boucle Christian Prudhomme has almost confirmed on the antenna of France Bleu Nord that the Tour will pass through the Hauts-de-France region. The local radio evokes a passage through Lille, Wallers and Calais. According to La Voix du Nord, Dunkirk could also host a stage start.





3. Belgium and cobblestones probably on the menu

The Belgian newspapers La Libre and L’Avenir then evoke a possible departure from Tournai. On the contrary, the newspaper Le Soir mentions a departure from Binche. In any case, these stages between North and Belgium could go through several cobbled sectors of Paris-Roubaix, but in the opposite direction of the queen of the classics. In any case, this is what La Voix du Nord asserts.

4. High altitude arrivals at La Planche des Belles Filles, Alpe d’Huez and Peyragudes?

The Tour de France would then take the direction of the Grand Est region, with a first arrival at altitude. According to France Bleu Bourgogne, the 7th stage could end at the Planche des Belles Filles. It would be the sixth time in ten years.

Another “usual” finish: the 12th stage should arrive at the top of Alpe d’Huez on July 14, according to Le Dauphiné Libéré and Alpes 1. According to these two media, a finish should also take place at the top of the Col du Granon, the day before.

The big battle for the yellow jersey should also take place in the rise of Peyragudes, in the Pyrenees. As in 2017, a stage should end on the altiport built for the filming of the “James Bond” “Tomorrow never dies”.

5. A passage through Switzerland?

According to the RTS, Lausanne should host the Tour de France 2022. The July 9 stage could arrive in the Olympic capital. That of the next day would leave from the town of Aigle, where the headquarters of the International Cycling Union (UCI) is located.

6. A possible time trial in the Lot

According to France Bleu Occitanie, the Tour de France 2022 could be played in the Lot: the penultimate stage should be an individual time trial of around thirty kilometers in the north of the department. The stage would pass near the famous Padirac pit and could reach Rocamadour.