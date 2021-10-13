towards a package from Sergio Ramos against Angers and Leipzig

The debut of Sergio Ramos in the jersey of PSG will not take place this Friday evening against Angers on behalf of the 10th day of Ligue 1. According to Le Parisien, the Spanish central defender did not participate in the collective session of day at Camp des Loges and will therefore not be in the group to challenge the SCO in two days.

Earlier this week, Le Parisien suggested the possibility that Ramos could take advantage of the absence of many internationals to at least be in Mauricio Pochettino’s group this Friday. What made the Spanish press say that the former captain of Real Madrid was fit and would finally be able to start in his new colors.





Sergio Ramos present against OM?

Finally, it will not be for this Friday and probably not for next Tuesday against Leipzig in the Champions League, according to Le Parisien. It is difficult to imagine Ramos being able to play such a demanding match in less than a week when he has no collective session in his legs for the moment and has not played an official match since May 5.

It is therefore possible that Ramos’ big debut in the Parisian jersey, or at least his first in the PSG group, will take place on October 24 against OM.