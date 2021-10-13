towards an eruption before the end of the year holidays?

The activity is more and more sustained, indicates the Volcanological Observatory of Piton de la Fournaise. Last month 52 earthquakes were recorded, 12 were recorded yesterday, Monday October 11. The underground pocket fills up little by little.

updated on October 12, 2021 at 3:57 p.m.



The volcano is not asleep. A resurgence of seismicity under the summit craters has been recorded for some time. The latest press releases from the Volcanological Observatory of Piton de la Fournaise report an increasingly sustained activity.

An upsurge in activity

52 earthquakes were recorded last month and the trend has been increasing since September 20. Yesterday, Monday October 11, 12 earthquakes were recorded. The upsurge in activity is accompanied by an inflation of the building, namely a swelling of the vault due to the increase in underground pressure, and more CO² in the ground.





Towards an eruption before the end of the year?

Since the last eruption completed in May 2021, a magmatic transfer has taken place. The underground pocket located 1.5 / 2 km deep is gradually filling.

If in the coming weeks the trend is confirmed, an eruption before the end of the year holidays could be considered.