Toyota sets new world record for a hydrogen car

Toyota has struck a big blow in the world of cars of the future, and made the weak point of the electric its greatest asset.

While the future of the automobile seems to want to be written in electric, now the Japanese brand Toyota, always keen to shake up the industry, continues to develop its hydrogen solution. The Japanese company which at the end of the last century was already at the origin of the arrival of the hybrid with the Prius in 1997, reinvents itself twenty years later, by betting on hydrogen where all electric seems be the only existing solution.

Symbol of the power of the Japanese firm in this nascent hydrogen world, the Toyota Mirai achieved last June the resounding feat of passing the barrier of 1000 kilometers of autonomy with a single charge, thus doing better than all the others. cars of this rank, but also better than electric models, the ceiling of which is around 800 kilometers for the most enduring models.

But if this record was already impressive at the beginning of the summer, the Japanese engineers do not seem to have gone on vacation during the summer break and they have just broken their own record, with a new prototype of the Mirai. This car managed to cover 1,359 kilometers (845 miles) over two days at the end of last August. A record achieved by two professional pilots of the brand and validated in the wake of the Guiness Book.

During their trek along the California coast, Toyota teams even afforded the luxury of disembarking at rush hour in traffic jams in Santa Monica, which means the car could have range performance. even better in optimal conditions.





845 miles, 0 emissions. 📕🌎 The 2021 #Mirai has officially set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ™ title for longest distance by a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle without refueling! https://t.co/3lvZdsOeVL @GWR #NationalHydrogenDay #LetsGoPlaces pic.twitter.com/7eJ8HkgJtQ – Toyota USA (@Toyota) October 8, 2021

Hydrogen cars are not that different than you might think from electric cars. Indeed, they do not work by the combustion of hydrogen, as a thermal car could consume gasoline or diesel. The hydrogen present in Toyota’s system is transformed into electricity which in turn makes a conventional electric car engine cotton.

Like other electric vehicle companies, Toyota has an energy recovery system that converts the kinetic energy of braking into electrical power, which further increases the vehicle’s range capabilities.