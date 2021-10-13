Tutorial Forza Horizon 5: how to create the fastest car in the game (X 999) | Xbox one

What’s the fastest car in Forza Horizon 5? This is the question we are answering today with the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento. According to specialist Don Joewon Song, it is the most powerful car in the game. Here we explain how to optimize it to make it reach its maximum speed.

A super fast supercar in Forza Horizon 5

When looking at the Forza Horizon 5 car list, it’s not hard to find some really fast cars. But the Youtuber has apparently found the best of all, the one that would definitely deserve your credits: the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento.

The car is classified X 999, that is to say the highest level of the game. Other cars also obtain this maximum mark, one can thus quote the Ferrari 599XX Evolution, the Maserati MC12 or even the McLaren P1. The X-class cars are therefore the fastest in the game, just ahead of the S2-class cars. In total, 16 vehicles are rated X999 in Forza Horizon 5 for now, but it will be imperative to have fun with the tweaks and improvements to reach this peak.

The Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is able to go from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.5 seconds thanks to its 570 hp V10 engine. In the video below, Forza Horizon 5’s fastest car is capable of exceeding 410 km / h, an incredible speed for the game!





How to transform the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento into X 999?

Initially class S2, the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento must therefore be personalized to move to class X 999.

To achieve this, for example, you will have to buy the V12 Racing Engine for 50,000 credits. This increases the car’s maximum speed from 8.4 to 8.8. The double turbo has the same effect. You can also modify the front bumper to get better top speed just like the rear spoiler which allows better grip on offroad tracks.

In the engine menu, you must also go to the valve part to buy the pack dedicated to the race. It will allow you to go up to 9.0 maximum speed. Then go to the engine block menu to exchange yours for the one which is also dedicated to racing and which increases the maximum speed to 9.2. It is also necessary to choose the most advanced cooling circuit as well as other small settings available in the video. You will thus go from a car S2 998 to X 999 optimized to the maximum.

