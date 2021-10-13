two members of his family stabbed!

Magali Berdah has just experienced a terrible tragedy. According to the latest information from our colleagues in Purepeople, his brother-in-law and his sister-in-law were murdered. They are said to have succumbed to several stab wounds. Don’t worry, you’ll find out all about it by reading our entire article. Let’s go.

A terrible drama for Magali Berdah

This Sunday, October 10, a couple in their forties was found dead in an apartment hotel in Allauch in the Bouches-du-Rhône. This couple was staying in a vacation rental where this tragedy allegedly took place. According to our colleagues from Purepeople, it is the couple’s daughter who was able to alert the police. Worried that she would no longer hear from her parents, she directly asked the police to check if everything was okay. Finally, the firefighters would have found the two forty-year-olds, naked, lying under a sheet covered in blood.

According to a police source, the scene is quite strange. They don’t know if the murder took place in the room or elsewhere: “The scene is very strange. We do not know if the drama took place behind closed doors or if an outside person intervened ”. Subsequently, we learn in particular that the deceased couple is from the family of Magali Berdah. The victims of this murder would be the sister-in-law of the columnist of ” Do not touch My TV »And the companion of the deceased. A real drama for the agent of reality TV candidates.





Dozens of stab wounds

During the day, France Bleu said a little more about the drama. According to our colleagues, the body of Magali Berdah’s sister-in-law was notably stabbed with ten stab wounds. Ditto for the husband of the deceased. Indeed, we learn that the companion was the victim of about twenty stab wounds. An investigation in flagrante delicto of the count of intentional homicides was opened to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy and was entrusted to the judicial police of Marseille. According to the first elements of the investigation, the 50-year-old woman was known to the police for having organized sham marriages.

The investigators, who wonder about the possible intervention of a third party, also made a discovery in the housing. Indeed, they notably found a small quantity of cocaine in the apart hotel. Personal consumption? Traffic? Nobody knows. One thing is certain, autopsies were performed to “Define more precisely the circumstances in which the victims died”. For the moment, these have not yet been made public. We will have to wait a little bit to find out everything.

