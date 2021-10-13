Two Nickelodeon Xbox Series X collectors are up for grabs in the world! | Xbox one

If you missed the very first Xbox Series X collector in the colors of Halo Infinite, know that you will have the opportunity to make up for it thanks to a contest organized on Twitter. Xbox Wire is teaming up with Nickelodeon and is offering you the chance to win one of the two SpongeBob or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles consoles!

No more Xbox Series X collector!

The previous competition organized by Microsoft gave access to a collector’s edition of the Xbox Series X in the colors of “Shang-Chi, the legend of the ten rings”, the latest feature film in the Marvel universe. This time, it is to celebrate the release of the very recent Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl that two models are offered as sets and literally make up themselves in SpongeBob SquarePants and Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The rather successful result visually will not fail to please young and old alike!

The two lots are composed as follows:





Custom Xbox Series X console (SpongeBob or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Custom Xbox Wireless Controller (SpongeBob or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

The good news is that anyone can participate again, including residents of France, Belgium, Switzerland or Canada. You just need to live in an area where Xbox Live is supported and be of legal age to try your luck by retweeting. this post from Xbox. You have until Monday, October 25 at 5:00 a.m. to participate.