    Tyson Fury threatens Cristiano Ronaldo

    Big Manchester United fan, Tyson Fury had fun provoking the five-time Portuguese Golden Ball.

    Winner of an epic fight in Las Vegas this weekend against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury retained his title of world heavyweight champion. Nicknamed the ‘Gyspy King’, the British boxer had fun challenging another star from his hometown of Manchester. Cristiano Ronaldo is warned, there is another king in town: “Manchester is not big enough for both of us”, Fury said with a smirk in an interview with American television.

    “I would love to bring my next world title fight back to Manchester”, also said Tyson Fury. “It has always been a dream of mine to fight at Old Trafford. The last fight was Eubank against Benn in 1993 and it was huge ”. Beyond provocation, the 33-year-old boxer confided his admiration for CR7, which made a resounding return to the Red Devils this summer. “It’s only okay because I live in Morecambe, which is over an hour away. But if I lived in the city, it would be a real problem ”, joked the champion.



