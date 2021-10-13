Ugo (Koh-Lanta) reveals a conversation he had off the air with Clémentine

Before extinguishing her torch, the adventurer of Koh-Lanta, The Legend emptied his bag publicly! The candidate had even warned Ugo of her intentions …
Just eliminated from Koh-Lanta, The Legend during the last test in Arena of The island of the banished, Clementine saw his torch definitely extinguished. But before letting Clémence Castel and Ugo find the official adventure – after joining the two Ambassadors, Phil and Laurent Maistret – the candidate literally emptied her bag! The one who wanted at all costs to win to take her revenge and tell their four truths to certain adventurers will unfortunately not have the opportunity. Though…
Clementine’s ultimate revenge?
Because “Clem the rage“may have unwittingly played a major role just before the sequence of Ambassadors to be discovered next Tuesday on TF1. The adventurer has indeed revealed all the tricks of some candidates. Starting with that of Coumba accused of ‘killing her own 100% girls strategy in the bud. Ditto for Alix. “It’s not correct“considers Clémentine before also pointing the finger at the reversal of Alexandra’s jacket during the advice of her elimination. All in front of a very attentive Laurent Maistret … and requesting additional information.”Coumba really only wanted to get rid of boys?“even relaunches the adventurer. A given that could potentially cost Coumba dear, far from being unanimous this season.
An “off-air” statement revealed by Ugo
Silent during this sequence, Ugo was not really surprised by this projection of Clementine. Contacted by Télé-Loisirs, the adventurer even reveals that he knew that she “was going to react like that. Just before, off the air, she told me: ‘It’s going to be a sausage fair’ to say that she had scores to settle. She would have loved to bump into them and say ‘Wait, you did anything.’ She had things to say to them and that is her character. And that’s why we love him. Clémentine has this strength of character that if she wants to get into someone, she gets into them! Me, I’m much calmer than that but here it is, it’s his character. And she has no reason to change, she is right. She likes to tell people their four truths. “